Oakland gets $11M to create housing for homeless near Coliseum

The state of California is giving the city of Oakland $11 million to turn a hotel into a place to shelter homeless people near the Coliseum, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced this week.

The property called "The Inn at Coliseum" will eventually turn a 37-unit hotel into homes for people who earn less than 30% of the area median income. That's $30,000 a year for a single-person household in Alameda County.

The governor's office also said that people who live there will be offered social services. For instance, case managers will help tenants get connected to health care services, educational and employment opportunities and other service.

The inn is located within 1.5 miles of a library, grocery store and public transportation, as well as the Oakland Coliseum. The exact address of the hotel wasn't provided.

The money comes from the governor's Homekey project, which kicked off during the pandemic.

The Bay Area has received the second-most funds for 17 Homekey projects, next to Los Angeles County.

Statewide, Homekey's total funding is now at $3.75 billion and this month, 10,000 new homeless housing units were created, according to the governor's website. The goal is 55,000 new housing units.

For more information, click on the Homekey Awards Dashboard.

