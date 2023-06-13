Oakland has new interim fire chief

article

Oakland has a new interim fire chief -- Damon Covington, a veteran of the department, who is being promoted from the deputy chief of fire operations to take the top job.

His post was announced last week and comes after Fire Chief Reggie Freeman announced his resignation in May.

Covington has been a member of the Oakland Fire Department since 2001, starting as a firefighter/paramedic.

He has worked in several fire service capacities during his career, including engineer of training, captain of training, and special operations battalion chief, according to the fire department.

He served as president of the Oakland Black Firefighters Association from 2016 – 2022.



Covington has a bachelor's degree in sociology, and a master's degree in Public Administration, and is currently an adjunct professor for the Fire Science Program at Merritt College in Oakland. He is the proud father of one son, according to the city.

Currently, Oakland has an interim fire chief and an interim police chief – Darren Allison.

That's because the mayor fired the former police chief, LeRonne Armstrong, in February.

