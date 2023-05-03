Oakland fire dept. chief announces his resignation

Oakland's fire chief announced his resignation from the department Wednesday afternoon.

Chief Reginald Freeman joined the department in 2021. Before becoming chief, Freeman was also chief for the City of Hartford from 2016-2021 and for Lockheed Martin. He also served as a chief in Iraq during the U.S. Department of Defense from 2004-2008.

"This has been a painful and very difficult decision but one that was made collectively as a family…It has been my absolute honor to serve alongside you and thank you for making me better…" Freeman said in a statement.

The resignation becomes effective June 22. Freeman said he is entering the private sector after accepting a C-Suite position.