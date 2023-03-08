Oakland High boys, Oakland Tech girls advance to state championship game

For the first time in more than a decade, a boys high school basketball team from Oakland is going to the state championship.



Oakland High's basketball team made history on Tuesday night when two city teams played each other for the Northern California championship.

The three previous games between these two teams were won by Oakland Tech.

But this year, Oakland High's Wildcats, who had never made it this far post-season, won the division final, 77-61. They now advance to the state title game.

MORE: The Warriors' secret weapon is a woman you've likely never heard of

"It felt amazing," said Watkins coach Orlando Watkins. "I've been doing this for a long time. To have this happen today against Tech, it's a special feeling.

In other Oakland sports news, the Oakland Tech girls basketball team also advanced to the state championship game with a win over St. Mary's of Stockton, 82-71.

The Oakland Athletics League tweeted: "Oakland Tech girls and Oakland High boys going to sleep as NorCal champs. What a night!"