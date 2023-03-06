Surveillance video shows a pickup truck driver striking a woman in an Oakland crosswalk and fleeing after the victim went airborne.

The apparent hit-and-run happened at 54th and Adeline streets in North Oakland on Thursday.

"There's no way he could not have heard it happen," said Ciana Leehang, the 22-year-old pedestrian. "You hear me getting hit."

Leehang declined to receive medical treatment.

Police said they are looking for the driver of the Chevy Silverado 1500 with an extended cab.