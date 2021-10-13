Oakland homicides just surpassed last year's total

article

Violence claimed its 110th victim this year in Oakland when a person died from injuries he suffered in an intentional hit-and-run collision last month, police said Wednesday.

The name of the victim was unavailable Wednesday afternoon from police, but he represents one more slaying than occurred in all of 2020, when violence spiked in the city after years of declines.

Officers were sent at 2:38 a.m. on Sept. 26 to the 10200 block of International Boulevard to investigate after someone reported a hit-and-run, according to police.

Officers arrived and located a person who was unresponsive and had trauma to his head, police said.

It appears the suspect intentionally hit the victim with the vehicle, according to police.

Anyone with more information about the killing is asked to call the department's homicide unit at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.