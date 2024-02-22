Oakland International Airport gets $10M to modernize bathrooms

article

The bathrooms at Oakland International Airport are getting a $10 million upgrade.

The Port of Oakland, which manages the airport, announced on Thursday that the Federal Aviation Administration has granted the funding to modernize the toilets, sinks and overall look of the restrooms, as well as add gender-neutral facilities and a lactation suite.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced the grant funds allocated under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s 2024 Airport Terminal Program.

"We deeply appreciate their support. These upgrades will allow us to provide a better experience at our airport for the traveling public," Port of Oakland Interim Director of Aviation Craig Simon said in a statement.

The airport is embarking on a multi-year restroom renovation program in three phases.

Phase 1 will include the restoration of a currently closed women’s restroom at Gate 4 and a refresh of the men’s restroom at Gate 3. There will also be a conversion of an existing men’s restroom at Gate 7 into single-user gender-neutral/family restrooms, as well as a lactation suite. Phase 1 will start later this year and should be finished in mid-2025, airport officials said.