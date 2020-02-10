Oakland man arrested at hospital, later dies at Santa Rita

article

A 38-year-old Oakland man has died in Santa Rita Jail, KTVU has learned, the first such inmate death this year.

Sotha Mey died Feb. 2, according to his family and Kara Janssen, an attorney with Rosen, Bien, Galvan and Grunfeld, who was notified of a death in the jail on that date. Jassen’s firm is currently being notified of jail deaths after she and her colleagues filed a civil rights class action suit against the sheriff’s office in 2018 alleging unconstitutional conditions for inmates and lack of mental health care.

This brings the total number of inmates who have died at Santa Rita to 46 since 2014.

Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the jail, said Mey was arrested on Jan. 20 for "multiple felony arrest warrants." He did not elaborate, but a review of court records shows Mey had been charged last year with auto theft.

Kelly confirmed that Mey died on Feb. 2 in his jail cell. Kelly said the preliminary cause of death appears to be "consistent with natural causes. There are no signs of foul play."

The coroner’s office would not comment on the death, even to verify the date Mey died.

Mey’s family told KTVU they have many questions.

Mey’s brother, Phok Mey, told KTVU in a phone interview that his brother went to Highland Hospital on Jan. 23 because he had hurt his hands on some needles while he had been scouring trash bins.

At the hospital, authorities noticed there were warrants out for his arrest. And deputies took Mey to Santa Rita where he was later pronounced dead.

Mey’s family has contacted the Ella Baker Center for help, and has also started a fundraising page.

His relatives said that Mey was a “wonderful brother, uncle and friend who touched the lives of those around him.”