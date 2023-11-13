Oakland man arrested for allegedly killing woman outside San Leandro Chili's

A man suspected of killing a woman in a Chili's parking lot in Bayfair Center has been arrested, the San Leandro Police Department said.

Samuel Langworthy, 48, of Oakland was taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers in Coalinga off of Interstate 5 hours after the parking lot shooting.

Police say the homicide was preceded by a verbal altercation between Langworthy and the adult daughter of his domestic partner. During the confrontation, Langworthy grabbed a handgun out of his vehicle and shot the woman once in the head at close range, police said.

The firearm that was used in the killing has not yet been recovered. Langworthy told investigators that he discarded the gun somewhere along the freeway, but he did not say exactly where, police said.

Langworthy's case will be presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's office on Tuesday for charging.

