Oakland mayor 'outraged' after man assaulted at sideshow

Oakland's mayor said she was "outraged" after video surfaced of a man being assaulted over the weekend at an illegal sideshow.

In a statement on Monday night, Mayor Sheng Thao said she demands "that the perpetrators of this senseless act of violence be held accountable. The brutal attack was just the latest example of how illegal sideshows put our communities at risk and create unsafe environments that can lead to violence."

The attack, captured on video, shows a man lunging at a car spinning donuts on Sunday at 34th and Adeline streets and then hitting a white car. Videos on social media also show several people kicking and punching him repeatedly, even as he's on the ground. At one point, the man appears to go unconscious. The sound of screeching tires can still be heard as he lies motionless on the sidewalk.

Thao said that as a councilwoman, she took action to deter sideshows, including the placement of bot dots on streets.

Now, as mayor, she said she is proposing investing millions of dollars into making our streets safer, including traffic safety measures and environmental designs to deter illegal sideshows.

She said she is currently working with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office "on a robust and comprehensive plan to implement sting operations so we can crack down on illegal sideshows that continue to put our residents in harm’s way."

She did not elaborate what those plans are.

Efforts to identify the man or his condition after the attack have been unsuccessful.