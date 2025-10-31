Oakland Museum theft: new details about stolen items

The Brief Thieves stole 1,000 items from the Oakland Museum of California earlier this month. The items were kept at an off-site storage facility. Investigators believe it was a crime of opportunity, and that the perpetrators did not target the museum specifically. The museum on Friday released further details about the stolen items.



In the days since thieves stole over 1,000 items from the Oakland Museum of California, the museum’s leadership has issued a statement on the crime.

The theft occurred early the morning of Oct. 15. It’s currently unclear how many people were involved in the crime, which took place at an off-site facility the museum maintains.

What was taken

"Based on current findings, investigators believe this was a crime of opportunity, not a targeted theft. There is no indication that the perpetrators specifically identified the facility as museum storage or sought particular works or artifacts," the release states. "Instead, it appears they gained access and took items that were most easily available."

The initial reports on the theft stated that the perpetrators took Native American baskets and jewelry, as well as laptops and other historical artifacts. An updated report from the museum expands on what was taken.

"...The majority of stolen items consist of historic memorabilia such as political pins, award ribbons, and souvenir token. Additional stolen artifacts of particular sensitivity include six Native American baskets, several 19th-century scrimshaw objects, and a number daguerreotypes and modernist metalwork jewelry pieces," the release states.

A titanium necklace by Florence Resnikoff | Courtesy Oakland Museum of California

Community collaboration

Lori Fogarty, the museum’s CEO and executive director said the museum has received an outpouring of support from the community at large, particularly regarding the stolen Native American baskets. The Oakland Museum of California collaborates closely with Indigenous communities and tribes from across the state, and is communicating directly with the Tribe connected to the stolen items. That Tribe has requested their name not be made public, and that the museum not release further details about the baskets.

"This is a loss not only for OMCA, but for the broader community," Fogarty said. "The museum takes its responsibility to steward California’s history and cultural legacy with the utmost seriousness and remains committed to recovering the stolen items and ensuring their continued care for future generations."

Rutilated Quartz Dome Neckpiece, Florence Resnikoff | Courtesy Oakland Museum of California

The FBI

The Oakland Museum of California has been working with the FBI’s Art Crime Team to find the perpetrators and the stolen items.

The Art Crime team consists of 20 agents across the country, and is tasked with investigating all matters related to art, including theft, fraud, forgery, or antiquities and cultural property trafficking.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to contact the OPD burglary team at (510)238-3951. You can also contact the FBI Art Crime Team at 1-800-CALL-FBI or online.

Scrimshaw Tooth, Unknown artist |Courtesy Oakland Museum of California

Stolen from the Oakland Museum of California