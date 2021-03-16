Oakland neighborhood being searched for suspects in fatal Castro Valley shooting

article

Deputies and police officers are searching the Rockridge district in Oakland for suspects in the shooting of two people Tuesday evening in Castro Valley, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said.

One of the victims has now died and the second is in serious condition at a hospital. The sheriff's office said this is now an active homicide investigation.

The shooting was reported about 5:15 p.m. in the 19800 block of San Miguel Avenue in Castro Valley and deputies pursued the suspects to Oakland, where the suspect car was abandoned in the area of Interstate Highway 580 in the Rockridge neighborhood, officials said.

Deputies, Oakland officers and personnel from other agencies have set up a large perimeter in the area to search for the suspects, officials said.