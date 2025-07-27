One killed, dozens detained in shooting at illegal Oakland nightclub

One person was killed in a shooting early Sunday morning at a nightclub operating illegally in Oakland.

Dozens were detained with zip ties for several hours after the shooting, which occurred along 85th Avenue.

"We were here for five hours. We got detained. They searched us," one person told KTVU.

Police say many of the people detained were party-goers at the illegal nightclub on the block.

Police responded to a shooting around 3:45 a.m.

Some party-goers tell KTVU they were locked in the club and could not get out before the police got there.

"A lot of people [were] going crazy. Running around. They locked the doors. People did not know what to do," another party-goer said.

They say the club is popular in the neighborhood and has been operating for months.

"It's my first time here and my last time here. It's always a rodeo here. It's crazy," another person said.

The Oakland Police Department's homicide unit is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (510) 238-3821 or (510) 238-7950.

Videos and photos can also be emailed to cidvide@oaklandca.gov.