Oakland oral surgeon gets 16 years for sex trafficking, child porn

Oakland oral surgeon Cassidy Migan Lavorini-Doyle was sentenced to 16 years in prison Wednesday in federal court in San Francisco for his convictions of attempted sex trafficking of a child, attempted production of child pornography, traveling with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct and the receipt of child pornography.

United States District Judge Charles R. Breyer delivered the sentence, which was announced by Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Tatum King, and Federal Bureau of Investigation Special Agent in Charge Craig D. Fair.

Lavorini-Doyle, 38, entered into a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to the charges on May 26.

According to the announcement from prosecutors, Lavorini-Doyle admitted to numerous acts that involved sexual abuse or intended sexual abuse of children, as well as to traveling to Cambodia in 2019 to engage in commercial sex with minors.

It was during this trip that investigators searched Lavorini-Doyle's home and seized several of his electronic devices, finding enough evidence to arrest him on his return at the airport in San Francisco on Dec. 11, 2019.

The judge also sentenced Lavorini-Doyle to a lifelong term of supervised release upon his release from prison.

Advertisement

Lavorini-Doyle is next scheduled to appear in custody in Contra Costa County Superior Court, where he faces related child sex trafficking state criminal charges being prosecuted by the Contra Costa County Office of the District Attorney.