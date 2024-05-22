Oakland plans to sell its half of Coliseum
OAKLAND, Calif. - The city of Oakland plans to sell its half of the Coliseum.
The city will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the deal between the city and the African American Sports and Entertainment Group.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports it will sell for at least $105 million.
In the past, that sports group has planned to build a massive $5-billion development on the site including housing, restaurants, and a convention center.
The Oakland A's are still in the process of purchasing the other half of the Coliseum complex from Alameda County.