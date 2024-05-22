Oakland plans to sell its half of Coliseum

The city of Oakland plans to sell its half of the Coliseum.

The city will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to announce the deal between the city and the African American Sports and Entertainment Group.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports it will sell for at least $105 million.

In the past, that sports group has planned to build a massive $5-billion development on the site including housing, restaurants, and a convention center.

The Oakland A's are still in the process of purchasing the other half of the Coliseum complex from Alameda County.