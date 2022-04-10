Oakland police: 5 people shot in 7 hour span

Five people who were injured in separate shootings Friday night and Saturday morning in Oakland are all expected to survive, police said.

All five were reported in stable condition at local hospitals, according to a news release Saturday night from the Oakland Police Department.

The first incident was reported shortly before 7 p.m. Friday, when officers responded to the 7900 block of Hillside Street and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Two other people were shot about 10 p.m. in separate incidents. Police found two people with gunshot injuries: one person in the 21900 block of Lakeshore Avenue, and another in the area of 96th Avenue and Plymouth Street.

Police responded early Saturday to two reports of shootings: one at about 1:00 a.m. in the 2300 block of 92nd Avenue, and the other about 2:00 a.m. in the 1200 block of International Boulevard. One person in each incident was found with gunshot wounds and taken to local hospitals.

Police said all of the incidents are ongoing investigations. OPD asked anyone who has information about any of these shootings to contact the Felony Assault Division at (510) 238-3426.