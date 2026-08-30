Oakland police arrest armed suspect hours after shootout near Manzanita Park

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The Brief Officers were called to the area about 10:30 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man threatening to kill a woman near the Manzanita Recreation Center. The suspect immediately began shooting at officers who arrived at the scene, prompting the officers to return fire. No one was reported injured in the shooting, but the suspect fled into the surrounding neighborhood. The suspect was arrested by about 3 p.m.



Oakland police on Sunday afternoon found and arrested an armed suspect after he allegedly fired at officers at Manzanita Park and fled into the surrounding neighborhood.

Man threatens to kill woman

What we know:

The Oakland Police Department announced just after 12:35 p.m. that officers were working an unspecified "critical incident" in the area of East 30th Street and 23rd Avenue.

Just before 1:55 p.m., OPD Chief James Beere provided an update explaining officers were called to the area about 10:30 a.m. after receiving multiple reports of a man threatening to kill a woman near the Manzanita Recreation Center.

Beere said the suspect immediately began shooting at officers who arrived at the scene, prompting the officers to return fire.

No one was reported injured in the shooting, but the suspect fled into the surrounding neighborhood.

Searching the neighborhood

What's next:

Police were able to take the woman who was being threatened to a safe area before authorities established a perimeter in the area in order to search for the armed suspect.

Beere said that, as of about 1:55 p.m., the suspect was still believed to be somewhere in the cordoned off neighborhood, navigating through several different backyards while still armed with a handgun.

The OPD announced just before 3 p.m. that the suspect had been taken into custody.