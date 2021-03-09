Oakland police announce arrest in attack, robbery of elderly Asian-American man

Police announced an arrest in the attack and robbery of a 75-year-old Asian man in Oakland on Tuesday. Those in touch with the victim’s family said it does not look good. The violent attack happened Tuesday morning at Jayne Avenue and Perkins Street.

Community members were hoping crimes, especially targeting Asian seniors would go down with public awareness campaigns and community patrols. However, here’s another attack in what many consider a neighborhood with little crime.

Evidence technicians from Oakland Police gathered clues Tuesday following an attack on a man in Oakland’s Adams Point neighborhood. Neighbors recognized the victim right away.

"That’s the guy that stays up the street, that walks every morning and every evening down the street bothering nobody," said Florence Williams of Oakland.

"He’s elderly and he's fragile," said Elizabeth Seymour of Oakland. "You can see it."

Just before 7 a.m., the 75-year-old victim was out for a walk when he was robbed. Then, an altercation happened with the suspect leaving the victim injured and hospitalized.

"We don't have exact information but it doesn’t look too good at this time," said Carl Chan of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce.

Chan is in contact with the victim’s daughter. He said the victim is of Chinese descent. Last month, Chan along with city officials denounced an uptick of crimes against Asians in Oakland’s Chinatown.

Monday’s robbery comes two months after an 84-year-old man from Thailand died from a similar unprovoked attack in San Francisco.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf issued a statement that reads in part, "This morning’s violent attack against an Asian-American elder is reprehensible. Our police will investigate to determine whether this was racially motivated or a vile crime of opportunity."

Neighbors said the victim was not fast and walked with a cane.

"Is he an easy target perhaps?" said Elizabeth Seymour of Oakland.

"It’s like the Wild Wild West," said R. Le of Oakland. "It’s a jungle. They are looking to prey on people. We’ve got to do something about it because when our elders are getting pushed over. I can’t even put in words."

Police had offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in this case.

