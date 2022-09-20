Oakland police arrest armed carjacking suspect by City Hall

article

Oakland police and the California Highway Patrol arrested a man on suspicion of n armed carjacking a victim, who was able to flag down authorities.

The man was seen being taken into custody on Monday about 5 p.m. near Frank Ogawa Plaza. He was put on a gurney, video shows.

Police have not released his name.

But Oakland police spokeswoman Candace Keas said that the carjacking occurred near Interstate Highway 880 and 7th Street downtown.

Initial reports are that it was a tow truck driver who was carjacked.

A carjacking suspect was arrested near Oakland City Hall. Sept. 19, 2022