'Person of interest' arrested after Oakland gay men's chorus member's slaying

article

The Oakland Police Department on Friday said they arrested a "person of interest" following the stabbing death of a singer in the Oakland Gay Men's Chorus.

Police would not say more about that person, detained after Curtis Marsh was fatally stabbed on Saturday in the 200 block of Vernon Street near Lake Merritt.

Marsh loved to sing and was also a barber.

Neighbors said the person who killed Marsh also set a fire by the entrance to the apartment and left the front door and gate open when running from the scene.

DeeDee Twine said she and Marsh had known each other since the 6th grade. The two of them moved from Iowa to the Bay Area in 1995 when they were in their mid-20s.

Twine said Marsh helped her raise her children and grandson.

Related article

"For the life of me, I can not imagine who would put him in harm's way. Curtis was good to a lot of people," said Twine.

If anyone has information about the case, they are asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.