4 arrested for 15 armed robberies, Oakland police say

Four men who allegedly carried out a string of 15 armed robberies in the East Bay have been arrested, Oakland police announced Wednesday.

The suspects, ranging in age from 18 to 24 years old, are accused of using guns and knives to rob people of their purses, wallets, jewelry and other items, police allege. Some victims were "pistol whipped" by the suspects, who are from Hayward and Oakland.

"This is a fairly large case that involves a lot of victims," Lieutenant Seth Neri said. "We are still gathering additional evidence prior to presenting the case to the district attorney for charging."

The robberies began last month with the most recent one taking place just six days ago, Neri said. The crimes took place mostly in Oakland with a few in Hayward, many fit a similar "M.O."

"They felt comfortable committing those crimes in East Oakland in the District Four area," Neri said.

Victims were mostly on foot and attacked at night. The victims' ages range from 18 to 65.

"I would like to personally thank the community for assisting us with this case," Neri said. "I am hopeful that the arrests of these suspects will make Oakland safer, and bring a sense of peace and justice to the victims they have terrorized."

The suspects have not yet been named and are currently being held at the Santa Rita jail. Oakland Police plan to formally present the charges to the Alameda County District Attorney’s office tomorrow.