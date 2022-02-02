Oakland police ask for help locating man who may be having mental health crisis

article

A 36-year-old man who may be having a mental health crisis is missing and Oakland police on Wednesday asked the public for help locating him.

Hector Marin Rodas was last in touch with someone Tuesday and was last seen Monday near 98th Avenue and Lawlor Street.

Marin Rodas is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 8 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, green shoes, gray shorts, and a black shirt, police said.

His family told police that he likes to visit the Castro District in San Francisco.

Anyone with information about the location of Marin Rodas is asked to please call the Oakland Police Department's missing person's unit at (510) 238-3641.





