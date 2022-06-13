Oakland police ask help in finding missing woman with dementia

article

Oakland Police are asking for assistance to help find missing person, Cheryl Lane, who is at risk due to Dementia.

Lane was last seen on June 13, 2022, near San Antonio's Park, 1700 block of East 19th Street, around 2:30 p.m., police said. She was wearing a burgundy sweatsuit and a tan sunhat. She was most likely barefoot.

Lane was described as a 63-year-old black female. She is 5'6" tall, and weighs 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The family told police that she has Dementia and is nonverbal.

If you have any knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Lane, please notify the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at tel:5102383641.