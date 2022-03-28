Oakland police called out to traffic collision; find man shot dead in car

Oakland police were called out to a multi-vehicle traffic collision on Sunday evening in the Fruitvale district and discovered that a man had been shot dead.

Public information officer Kim Armstead said the shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of International Boulevard.

When officers arrived to help with the crash, they found that one of the cars involved had someone inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police tried to save him, but he died, Armstead said.

Officers canvassed the area and found a shooting scene, which appeared to lead to man in the car being struck and colliding with several cars.

Citzen App video shows a big commotion in th middle the street with many onlookers and emergency vehicles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Advertisement

MORE: 16-year-old Castlemont High Oakland student found dead in Sacramento