Oakland police called out to traffic collision; find man shot dead in car

By KTVU staff
Published 
Updated 6:15AM
Oakland
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police were called out to a multi-vehicle traffic collision on Sunday evening in the Fruitvale district and discovered that a man had been shot dead.

Public information officer Kim Armstead said the shooting was reported just before 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of International Boulevard. 

When officers arrived to help with the crash, they found that one of the cars involved had someone inside who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police tried to save him, but he died, Armstead said. 

Officers canvassed the area and found a shooting scene, which appeared to lead to man in the car being struck and colliding with several cars. 

Citzen App video shows a big commotion in th middle the street with many onlookers and emergency vehicles. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

