Oakland police chief starts this week; 1st order of business crime reduction

Oakland's newly hired police chief will officially start on Saturday.

Mayor Sheng Thao on Tuesday told KTVU that Floyd Mitchell will begin his role on a weekend because of payroll and HR requirements.

The public ceremony to welcome him has not yet been worked out.

Mitchell was hired at the end of March after Thao fired the former chief, LeRonne Armstrong in February 2023.

Thao said that Mitchell has already "been on the job," learning the ropes from Interim Chief Darren Alison and Assistant Chief Tony Jones.

Thao touted the fact that she brought back the successful OPD program known as Ceasefire, which involves a multi-pronged approach that targets a small group of offenders wreaking the most havoc.

Already this year, homicides are down 17%.

Thao said the city is working with the CHP, the Alameda County Sheriff and other government agencies to help with the overall crime reduction.