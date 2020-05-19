Oakland Police Department reports 4th COVID-19 case

article

Oakland Police Department confirmed its fourth case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson. The case was discovered Monday evening.

The department said the employee is currently offsite, self-quarantined, and recovering. They hav not been to work since May 14.

The department said employees have personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing available for their employees and are following county and federal health protocols for limiting the spread of the virus.

A police spokesperson would not say if the person was another officer or a staffmember.