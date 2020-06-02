Oakland police deploy tear gas, arrest 100 people following youth march

Police in Oakland arrested at least 100 people on Monday evening during what was the first night of the city's new curfew, imposed reluctantly by the mayor after small groups of vandals have been marring peaceful protests throughout the region.



But about 15 or 20 minutes before the 8 p.m. curfew took hold, video showed police using tear gas to break up the crowd that they say refused to leave the downtown area near City Hall at 14th and Broadway.

Police declared the gathering an unlawful assembly before the curfew formally took hold, and deployed rubber bullets, flash-bang grenades and tear gas, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. They said several dozen protesters at 14th and Broadway refused to leave and they issued multiple warnings.

Police had given those people the option to leave, but they refused and started throwing rocks and bottles at officers, Officer Johnna Watson said.

Watson also said that the youth march, where an estimated 15,000 people had come out, was essentially over.

In all, 80 people were arrested overnight for curfew violations and other offenses, according to Watson. Twenty more were arrested for other crimes and several guns were recovered, she said.

But witnesses who were there said that not all the youth or community members had left the downtown area when the gas was deployed. Journalists were also there at that time, documenting the scene.

Oakland Tech senior Samuel Getachew, who is a vocal anti-gun activist and the city's youth poet laureate, was there.

He tweeted that OPD "teargassed peaceful protesters well before curfew today. What are you going to do about it Libby?" referring to Mayor Libby Schaaf, who was hesitant to impose a curfew because of the oppressive symbolism it carries.

Getachew, who is going to Yale University in the fall, tweeted that one of his friends was teargassed and a stranger came to help.

The original march had been organized by youth and started at Oakland Tech at 4 p.m.

The crowd was there to mourn the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who was killed in Minneapolis on Memorial Day when a white police officer subdued him by placing his knee on his neck.

An hour later, thousands of people, young and old alike, started walking and chanting downtown. The mood at the scene was a mixture of anguish, anger, pain and also positivity. No police attended the rally and a few officers on motorcycles escorted the crowd downtown as they marched and chanted "No Justice, No Peace."

The organizers at the rally, who held a strong anti-police sentiment, also warned the crowd to stay peaceful and non-violent. Volunteers in yellow vests were there to spot instigators and ask them to leave. Organizers also made sure all the protesters wore masks and asked them to social distance from each other.

They played music and read poems. One woman lit sage.

"Most of us here are young and hungry for change," said 19-year-old Josiah Jacobs. "We want it now."

Yvonne Smith, 81, showed up with her two granddaughters, ages 16 and 12. It was not her first police brutality protest.

"I've been to too many," she said.