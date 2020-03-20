Oakland police employee tests positive for COVID-19

article

An employee with the Oakland Police Department has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The employee is currently offsite, self-quarantined, and recovering. The employee has not been to work since March 15, 2020.



OPD learned of the confirmed case on Thursday and took immediate action to protect the health and safety of all employees.



The department says field officers have received advanced training from Oakland Fire Dept regarding COVID-19, including proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE).

Oakland has secured COVID-19 testing for first responders, available starting today, March 20.