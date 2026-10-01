Breakthrough in 1969 cold case: Oakland police, FBI

The Oakland Police Department and the FBI are set to hold a news conference Thursday to announce a "significant breakthrough" in a nearly 57-year-old homicide investigation and the identification of a victim who has remained unidentified since 1969.

The news conference begins at 12:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed here.

Authorities would not say what the case is about.

However, a quick internet search unearthed a case from the same year regarding a Jane Doe, whose body was found in Oakland on Oct. 2, 1969, inside Room 15 at the St. Louis Hotel, located at 539 7th Street in Oakland.

The woman was beaten and strangled, according to the Oakland Tribune reports at the time. Her killer has remained at large.