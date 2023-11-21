Oakland police investigate deadly shooting near Eastmont Mall

article

Oakland police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Tuesday morning near Eastmont Mall.

According to the Oakland Police Department, shots were fired just after 11:30 a.m. in the 6900 block of Bancroft Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim seated inside a vehicle suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Featured article

Officers and paramedics provided medical treatment to the victim but they were pronounced dead at the scene, the police department said.

Homicide investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Authorities are not releasing the victim's identity until their family is notified. They also have not provided information on a possible suspect.