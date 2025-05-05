Oakland police investigate deadly shooting, person detained

Oakland police on Monday were called out to investigate a deadly shooting, where they ended up detaining at least one person.

Police said multiple shots were reported just before 7:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Arkansas Street.

When police arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Paramedics took the person to the hospital, where they died.

One person was detained at the scene.

No more information was released.

KTVU arrived to find multiple police cars, an ambulance and the Alameda County coroner's van at the scene.