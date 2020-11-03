Oakland police investigate fatal shooting

Police were investigating a fatal shooting in East Oakland Monday night. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 900 block of 75th Avenue at about 9:30 p.m.

At the scene, they found a victim with at least one gunshot wound, according to a police statement Tuesday morning.

The victim, described only as male, died at the scene. Police did not release his age, whether any suspects were in custody or any other details.

The shooting followed a violent week, during which six people were victims of homicide in the city.

Oakland police said assaults with firearms were up 55 percent year-to-date, and officers have recovered more than 820 firearms related to crime so far this year, an increase of 35 percent.

Police called on the community for action and partnership. "We must work together to help reduce violence in Oakland," OPD said in a tweet on Monday.

Anyone with information about Monday's fatal shooting was asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

Bay City News contributed to this story.