Oakland police investigating afternoon shooting that killed one

Police late Sunday afternoon are investigating a homicide in front of a house in the 800 block of Mead Avenue in West Oakland, officers said.

Police received several calls of shots fired about 2:04 p.m. Sunday at that address.

Officer Wesley Huynh said police arrived to find the victim, a man who appears to be in his 20s, with gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information about the victim was available late Sunday afternoon, and Huynh said he was not aware of a motive in the shooting, or of any arrests.