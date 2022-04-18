Oakland police investigating broad daylight shooting in the Uptown area
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon where at least one victim was taken to the hospital.
The shooting happened just before 3:45 p.m. in the area of 19th and Broadway. Police said they did not locate a victim, but Shotspotter detected activity in the area.
Police said they were notified a victim was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.
No suspect information was available. The investigation is ongoing and active.
