Oakland police investigating broad daylight shooting in the Uptown area

article

Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting Monday afternoon where at least one victim was taken to the hospital.

The shooting happened just before 3:45 p.m. in the area of 19th and Broadway. Police said they did not locate a victim, but Shotspotter detected activity in the area.

Police said they were notified a victim was taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

No suspect information was available. The investigation is ongoing and active.

Advertisement



