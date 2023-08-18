Oakland police investigating collision involving carjacked vehicle

article

Police in Oakland are investigating a vehicle collision involving a carjacked vehicle, officials say.

Oakland Police Department responded to the 3800 block of MacArthur Boulevard at 2:30 p.m on Friday. Based on their preliminary investigation, police said one of the vehicles involved in the collision was previously carjacked.

Witnesses told police the occupants of the carjacked vehicle fled in the residential area.

SkyFOX is flying above the scene and can see police working in the area with weapons drawn.

Police did not describe the stolen vehicle or the other vehicles involved in the collision. It is not clear what led to the crash or if there are any injuries.

About two blocks away at Kansas and 38th Avenue, witnesses told KTVU two people who fled were in the area, one of which was arrested. They said police searched backyards. Shortly after 4 p.m., the scene began to clear. OPD did not confirm any arrests.

Police asked pedestrians and drivers to stay clear of the area.

KTVU's Dave Detling contributed to this story.