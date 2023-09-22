Oakland police investigating homicide shooting near Lake Temescal

article

Oakland police say a person was killed in a shooting Friday evening near Lake Temescal.

Officers were alerted of a report of a person shot just before 7:45 p.m. at the 6500 block of Broadway.

Responding officers found a person suffering from at least, but possibly more than, one gunshot wound.

Medical personnel arrived, but the unidentified victim was pronounced dead. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

No suspect information was available. Police did not say if any arrests have been made. The crime scene remains active.