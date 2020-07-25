Oakland police investigating unexplained death near Estuary Park

article

Police do not have an explanation for the death of a man who was found Thursday night near Estuary Park, police said Friday.

It is also unclear whether John Corpening, 48, of Oakland, was found inside or outside of a building.

He was found in the first block of Victory Court and his death was reported to police at 8 p.m. His name was released Friday by the Alameda County Coroner's Bureau.

Police did not respond to a request Friday for any more details on Corpening's death.