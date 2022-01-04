Oakland police make arrest in 2nd homicide of 2022

A second person has died by homicide this year in Oakland, police said, who also announced they made an arrest in the case.

Oakland police were called out on Monday about 6:30 p.m. to the 300 block of 13th Street to investigate a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in grave condition, but then he ended up dying early on Tuesday, Officer Kim Armstead said.

Police said they arrested Ramon Spicer, 30, in connection with that death.

His death was preceded by a man who was shot and killed on Jan. 1 at 9 p.m. in the 1400 block of 34th street outside a liquor store.

There were 134 homicides in Oakland in 2021, the highest number since 2006, when there were 148 homicides.

Anyone with information should call the Oakland Police Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821.

KTVU's Henry Lee contributed to this report.