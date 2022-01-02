Oakland marks 1st homicide of 2022 on New Year's

article

Oakland police began investigating the first homicide of 2022 on New Year's.

Officer Kim Armstead said police were called out on Saturday about 9 p.m. to the 1400 block of 34th Street to investigate a report of a person down on the street.

When they got there, officers and emergency medical personnel found an Oakland man suffering from gunshot wounds outside P &M Market, a liquor store in West Oakland.

The man ended up succumbing to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, Armstead said.

No other details were released.

There were 134 homicides in Oakland in 2021, the highest number since 2006, when there were 148 homicides.

Another five people were killed on freeways within Oakland, but are technically in the jurisdiction of the California Highway Patrol.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story had the wrong year.