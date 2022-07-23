Oakland police need help finding at-risk woman

The Oakland Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Anabel Medina-Almanza. OPD says Medina-Almanza is at risk because of a Mental Health Crisis.

According to police, she was last seen on July 21, 2022, on the 2300 block of Market Street around 8:00 p.m. Police did not say what Medina-Almanza was wearing.

Medina-Almanza is a 37-year-old, Hispanic female. She is 4’11" and weighs 143 pounds, with orange hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about Medina-Almanza, contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 510-238-3641.