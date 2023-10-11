Oakland police officer fired for sexual misconduct while on duty

An Oakland police officer has been fired for sexual misconduct.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the victim first met the unidentified officer through a dating app last year. The officer allegedly pulled up in his marked police SUV and in uniform to the victim's home in East Oakland.

"I didn't really want to, but I was like sure, whatever," the victim said, according to the Chronicle.

That same day, a complaint was filed by the victim's sister. The complaint said the officer violated state policy related to sexual activity while on duty.

Sources told the Chronicle an Internal Affairs Investigation ensued and found cause to fire the officers, though it's unclear when the firing occurred.

It is against state law for any police officer to engage in sexual acts while on duty.