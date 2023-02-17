Oakland police open fire on alleged armed carjacking suspect following motorcycle crash

Oakland police shot a suspect on a motorcycle who they say evaded police and attempted an armed carjacking Friday afternoon.

Police say the motorcycle was stolen and that the suspect may have been involved in another crime prior to be spotted by police this afternoon.

The male suspect was taken to a local hospital and has non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The shooting was reported around 12:45 p.m. in the area of 105th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to police.

Police set up multiple traffic control posts in the area and closed several roads.

Video from above the scene shows officers and cop cars in the middle of the intersection that was cordoned off with crime scene tape.

An eyewitness at the scene described an exchange of gunfire between OPD and the suspect. Police held a news conference and said the suspect was driving recklessly before he crashed. In a subsequent news release, OPD said the suspect was driving recklessly at 98th and Bancroft avenues.

The unnamed eyewitness told KTVU the suspect was driving along International Blvd. and was pulled over by police. A chase allegedly ensued and the suspect hit the divider with their vehicle. Police said the traffic officer did not pursue the motorcyclist, but that the OPD helicopter was notified and followed the suspect. Following the crash, the witness said the suspect got up and started to run away.

In a news conference, police said after the crash, the motorcyclist attempted an armed carjacking at 107th Avenue and International Blvd. Police said they issued commands for the suspect to drop their firearm, but according to police, the suspect did not comply.

Police said two officers discharged their firearms and struck the motorcyclist out of safety for the carjacking victim and the community. The suspect was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

"When I heard the police say, ‘Stop! Put your hands up,’ I seen the guns come out and I said, ‘Oh no.'" The witness said she then heard gunfire, but could not decipher where it was coming from between police and the suspect.

"This is the life we live in Oakland and it's sad, you know?" the witness said. She added that she recently lost her own brother to gun violence in the streets of Oakland.

Police said neither the carjacking victim, nor the officers involved were injured. The officers have since been placed on paid administrative leave, per department policy.

OPD are investigating this case and have asked community members to come forward if they have any video or information from this incident.