Oakland police release photo of credit card skimmer suspect

article

The Oakland Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a man suspected of installing a debit/credit skimmer device at a convenience market.

On July 16, just after 9 p.m., an individual can be seen on video footage applying what appears to be a skimmer on a credit card machine inside the 7-Eleven at 3500 Grand Avenue.

A skimmer is a machine that is installed on a debit/credit card reader that collects the users card number and other information fraudulently. They can be hard to spot, police said, but it is possible to identify them through a visual and physical inspection.

Oakland Police are looking for help identifying this "skimmer" suspect from 7/16/22.

Two other skimmer devices have been located at 303 Hegenberger Road on Jan. 10 and April 21st.

To check for skimmers, look for any loose parts between the reader and the panel underneath it. Often times skimmers are placed on top of the actual card reader and usually do not fit correctly.

Police have provided the image of the suspect. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's General Crimes Investigators at (510) 238-3728.