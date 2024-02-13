Oakland police release photos of person of interest in summer homicide
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police in Oakland released photos on Monday of a person of interest in a fatal shooting last summer in East Oakland.
The death was reported about 5:15 a.m. on July 27, 2023, in the area of Seventh Avenue and International Boulevard, near Clinton Park. Officers found a person down on the ground with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police released the photos in hopes that someone can identify a person of interest in the case.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department homicide section at (510) 238-3821.
