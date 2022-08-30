Oakland police release the names of 6 victims killed in recent rash of violence

article

Oakland police have released the names of six people who lost their lives to violence since Thursday in the city.

Isaiah Sanchez, 19, of Oakland, died at the scene of a shooting early Thursday evening in the 2400 block of 64th Avenue.

Then Friday evening, two men died from gunfire and a bicyclist was also killed related to that shooting in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way in West Oakland.

Police identified the three killed as 36-year-old Daven Woolfolk, 46-year-old Tyrone Banks and 48-year-old Tonnell Williams.

All three died at the scene, Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said, adding that the violence unfolded when someone opened fire and then another retaliated with gunfire.

A man in driving a vehicle was fatally wounded, prompting his vehicle to go out of control and strike a bicyclist in the area, Armstrong said.

"Again, another senseless violence in our city," Armstrong told later reporters. "Obviously so tragic to lose three people in one incident."

A separate shooting on Saturday morning then claimed the life of 43-year-old Oakland resident Maurice Wilson. He was killed in a shooting in the 600 block of Sycamore Street.

The weekend violence continued with another man, Kapree Anderson, 22, losing his life after being shot in the 2400 block of Park Boulevard.

Anderson's death marked the 83rd killing this year in Oakland.

Last year this time, 85 people were killed in homicides, Armstrong said.

