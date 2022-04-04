Oakland police say avoid area in Fruitvale District due to police activity

Police in Oakland advise the public to avoid the area of the 1200 block of 34th Avenue due to police activity.

At around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon, police vehicles and a BearCat vehicle were at the scene near International Boulevard, not far from the Fruitvale BART station.

AC Transit vehicles are avoiding stops in the area. Police did not have any further details of what the activity was from.

Skyfox flew over the scene to get a better vantage point. We will update when we learn more details.