Oakland police searching for robbery, attempted rape suspect

A robbery and attempted rape suspect is at large following the offenses Sunday morning in Oakland, police said Wednesday.

Officers responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 2900 block of Parker Avenue where the offenses occurred.

The victim was walking there when the suspect armed with a gun approached the victim from behind, according to police.

The suspect tackled the victim and began sexually assaulting them before the victim screamed for help, police said.

The suspect fled with the victim's cellphone in what police said was a random attack.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's special victims unit at (510) 238-3641 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.