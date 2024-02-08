Oakland police seek Lexus with distinctive damage following homicide

article

Oakland police on Thursday released two photos of a Lexus they say is somehow connected to the shooting death of a person last month.

The photos show a black, four-door Lexus ES 350 with distinctive damage on the driver's side fender.

Police said that the Lexus may provide clues to who was behind the Jan. 13 shooting death of a person about 3 p.m. near 94th Avenue and A Street.

Police have yet to identify who was killed or what led them to this particular car.

But they are looking to figure out who might be associated with this Lexus to help them solve the case.

Last year, Oakland had 126 homicides.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.