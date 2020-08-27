Oakland police seek 'vehicle of interest' in teen's killing in mid-August

article

Oakland police released a photo of a silver minivan they say is connected to the mid-afternoon shooting of Davaun McNeal, 18, on August 14 in East Oakland.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire in the 10900 block of Beverly Avenue found McNeal suffering from critical injuries.

McNeal was treated at the scene and transported to a hospital, but he died the next day. Police did not identify him at the time. Now, they are looking for a "vehicle of interest" they say is connected with McNeal's shooting death.

Police asked anyone with information about the case to call the department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the anonymous tip line at (510) 238-7950.