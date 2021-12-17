Oakland police safely locate missing at-risk teen girl

Kyla Peterson, the 15-year-old girl who ran away from home Thursday, has been safely located, police said Saturday morning.

Oakland police spokesperson Paul Chambers said Friday evening that the girl was last seen Thursday and was considered at-risk because of her age. He asked the public for help finding Kyla.

On Saturday, police announced that she had been safely located.

15-year-old Kyla Peterson was last seen Thursday night on Coolidge Avenue. She is describe as a black female, 5'2", weighing around 100 pounds. Photo: Oakland police department.

"Thank you to our community and media partners, Kyla Peterson is no longer a #Missing Person," police said.

Peterson was last seen at about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 4100 block of Coolidge Avenue. Her family said she is in good physical condition, but has mental health challenges and may be in a crisis.

Advertisement

She is described as Black, weighing 100 pounds, 5'2" tall with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, Peterson was wearing a blue coat and baggy jeans.